Soybean growers tour southern Queensland

Soybean growers from northern NSW and all parts of Queensland visited Toowoomba, as part of a three day Soybean Growers Tour this week.
The tour left Casino, NSW and visited growers near Killarney and onto Gatton before arriving in Toowoomba on Wednesday evening.
At Casino, NSW the group visited Mara Global Foods, followed by on-farm visits.
Their on-farm visit at Killarney was to view first hand the Paterson family's large scale cereal/soy bean farming operation.
In Toowoomba on Thursday the growers toured the PB Agrifoods site.
Next stop was visiting visiting a seed breeding trial site a Geoff Sloss's farm, Colraine, Kingsthorpe.
The tour ended at Peter Anderson's Arcadia Grain Storage operation near Wellcamp.
Mr Anderson and his father Wayne have 105 silos and 15,000 tonne storage capacity.
The Anderson's rarely fill the silos with their own produce, but rent their 15,000 tonnes of on-farm storage to operators across the sector, which has become a valuable diversification tool, particularly in drought years.
The Anderson first explored grain storage as alternative source of income in the late 1980's, due to their close proximity to Toowoomba. Pictures Helen Walker.
