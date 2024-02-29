Queensland Country Life
Some weaner heifers up to 30c/kg dearer at Gracemere

Updated March 1 2024 - 9:18am, first published February 29 2024 - 9:00pm
Elders sold a pen of Droughtmaster steers from Trafalgar Cattle Co, Morinish for 358c/kg at 408kg to return $1462/hd. Picture: CQLX
Gracemere agents saw another strong yarding of cattle on Wednesday with 3456 head on offer, comprising of 2008 steers, 932 heifers, 417 cows, 44 bulls and 53 cows and calves.

