Some weaner heifers up to 30c/kg dearer at Gracemere

Gracemere agents saw another strong yarding of cattle on Wednesday with 3456 head on offer, comprising of 2008 steers, 932 heifers, 417 cows, 44 bulls and 53 cows and calves.
The market in general was said to be firm to stronger in places when taking into account a higher percentage of the yarding was Brahman or high Brahman content compared to the previous week.
On average, heavy steers softened by a few cents, feeders and heavy weaner steer averages were firm on last week and agents saw a kick in the light weaner steers.
An increase in cow numbers was met with strong competition, up 5 cents on last week.
Heifers were firm across all categories other than weaner heifers, which strengthened by up to 30 cents in places.
Cedervale Pastoral Co, Ubobo sold a run of Brahman cross steers topping at 344c weighing 466kgs to return$1603/hd
Ryan and Villani, Sarina sold Charbray steers 362c weighing 447kg to return $1619/hd
Deborah Mylrea, Coowonga sold Charbray steers for 366c weighing 429kg to return $1572/hd.
Branxholme Pty Ltd, St Lawrence sold a run of grey Brahman Steers topping at 322c weighing 389kg to return$1254/hd
Olive Brahmans, Marlborough sold Brahman steers for 364c weighing 340kg to return $1239/hd
Booth Bros, St Lawrence sold Speckle Park cross steers for 358c weighing 321kg to return $1152/hd
Booth Bros, St Lawrence sold Brangus steers for 382c weighing 284kg to return $1085/hd
V and K Duff, Garnant sold Brangus steers for 370c weighing 275kg to return $1020/hd
RA and LM Cullen, Calliope sold Brahman weaner steers for 370c weighing 271kg to return $1004/hd
WR Baker, Goovigen sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for 392c weighing 268kg to return $1053/hd
CW Wright, Mt Larcom Sold Droughtmaster Steers for 400c/kg weighing 225kg to return $903/hd
Michelle Morrice, Port Curtis sold Charbray feeder heifers for 278c weighing 402kg to return $1118/hd
R and C Yench, Gin Gin sold Droughtmaster heifers for 272c weighing 383kg to return $1043/hd
Madaus Holdings, Bouldercombe sold Droughtmaster feeder heifers for 270c weighing 374kg to return $1010/hd
Windy Hills Grazing PTY LTD, Dululu, sold Droughtmaster heifers at 278.2c weighing 246kg to return $684/hd
P & J Stone, Baralaba sold Euro cross cows for 264c weighing 591kg to return $1563/hd
Goomally Pty Ltd, Duaringa,sold Brahman cross cows for 253c weighing 530kg to return $1340/hd
Windy Hills Grazing PTY LTD, Dululu, sold Droughtmaster cross cows topping at 260c weighing 471kg to return$1224/hd
L Spannagle, Finch Hatton sold Brangus cross cows and calves for $1550/unit
