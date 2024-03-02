Brodie Matton-Osgoods' Brahman journey has just begun

Four of the 11 heifers, which Gracemere's Lindsay Osgood purchased at last year's Rocky All Stars Elite Brahman Female Sale have formed the basis of his daughter Brodie's fledgling seedstock enterprise.
Mr Osgood and his partner Leisa Matton run their business, Osgood Livestock Transport with their children Brodie, Alan, Bradley, Alex and Taite, while also tending to their commercial herd.
This Brahman-base herd has been part of Brodie Matton-Osgood's life since she was a young girl and is what initially piqued her interest in the cattle game.
"Brahman cattle are beautiful. Their physique is amazing and I love their hump. They've always been my favourite breed in our commercial herd," Brodie said.
It was this admiration for the Brahman that led Brodie to attend many stud sales with her father, including last year's All Stars sale.
The four heifers mentioned above, which were purchased from the Stockman and Lindley Park studs, are situated at a property in Stanwell, owned by Brodie's grandparents Bill and Christine Matton.
"There has been good rain out there of late. The grass has mostly come back, the dams have filled up, and the cattle are all doing well."
Brodie had attended the All Stars sale for two years before 2023 but had never bought a heifer.
"I just really enjoyed the atmosphere and the quality of the heifers that went through the ring. Our transport business is very close to the CQLX yards so its easy for me to get there on sale days.
"I've always admired watching the cattle go through on stud sale days. As a little girl, I was amazed at how much they would sell for. I never thought I'd be able to afford cattle like that myself."
To help with her stud program Brodie learned how to AI five months ago.
"I conducted my first round of AI with the All Star heifers soon after, but I expect I'll need to do another round as they were heifers when I first attempted it."
While Brodie has gone through the stud application process with the Australian Brahman Breeders' Association she won't realise her ambitions until she has calves on the ground.
"In addition to the AI program, the heifers have also been joined to a bull we purchased at Brahman week last year, so fingers crossed when I next preg-test them they'll be in calf. While I haven't determined what I shall name the stud, I have a list of names in mind."
She said her main focus in the herd is temperament.
"I want to breed an animal that will be quiet and low maintenance. Once I'm further down the path, fertility, and calving ease will be my primary focus. I also want a pure red herd, as I think their coat is beautiful."
