Brahman enthusiasm is highly infectious on Corrie family

Steve Corrie has been big on Brahmans since he was just 10-years-old, and has since shared this passion for the breed with his wife Zoe and their children, Shania, Ayla, and P.J.
The Corrie family runs their commercial operation across properties they've owned in Gracemere and Bouldercombe for four years, while they've leased breeding country in Rannes for three years, though they've been leasing cattle country for a decade in total.
Mr Corrie's parents ran commercial and stud Brahman herds, which got him hooked on the breed. He soon began to show and lead their cattle at the Rockhampton Junior Beef Show and has been an avid supporter of the Brahman since.
"Zoe is really into it now. She's taken the lead with the Brahman herd, while I focus on our Angus herd. These two herds are run separately," he said.
The Corries love the Brahman for its durability and hardiness.
"They are a quick responding animal. Through the recent hard times with rain, 90 per cent of the herd is near on fat. The Brahman also seems to turn around quickly with the rain. Their natural tick and fly resistance is another plus."
Mr Corrie described their holdings in Gracemere and Bouldercombe, as "better country", which is under irrigation, which is where they bring their PTIC cows and first-calf heifers. He said the country on Rannes is also good quality, consisting of black soil creek flats to open forestry land, with a mix of Green Panic to Buffel pastures throughout.
"The rain has been "really good" on the properties close to Rockhampton, this year, but that the Rannis block is in dire need of water and grass rain."
They leave their Brahman bulls with their breeders on a year-round basis.
"Due to us being a smaller operation every calf counts. We're very hands-on with the cattle, and due to our size, we can wean and brand at any time of the year that suits us.
"We've been rebuilding our herd for the last two years. This has included buying in a lot of stud and herd cattle. We also retain the majority of our heifers. We cull hard on any females that don't test pregnant each year. There are no second chances. This is how we ensure the overall fertility of the herd remains high."
Mr Corrie said they mainly sell steers, through CQLX, straight off their mothers at 180 to 200kg, so that they can offer a premium product.
"We've made a good name for ourselves and have several repeat buyers."
While the family had attended the Rocky All Stars Elite Brahman Female Sale for several years, it was at the 2023 sale that they made their first winning bids on a pair of Malabar Red Brahman heifers. These heifers are close to having their first calves to a Palmvale bull from Remy Streeter.
"We couldn't split the two so we bought both. Their dam, Malabar Mary, is a great cow. One of these heifers was AI and the other was IVF. They're like two peas in a pod despite having different sires. They're long, fleshy, good doing heifers.
"When these heifers reach their 40-day cycle, they'll be AI'd with straws we bought out of the imported bull, Mr MCC Polled Smoke 14/9. The resulting calves will be the first Polled Smoke progeny born in Australia."
Mr Corrie said the All Stars sale holds appeal as each vendor "takes their cream of the crop" heifers.
"The catalogue is pretty tough to tick standouts in as they're uniformly top heifers. I'll be heading back to the sale this year as there is another Malabar Mary daughter, that we are keen on. She's the first red by US imported sire M2 BRC Captain 518/1 to be offered in Australia."
He said Malabar stud principal Tim Krause, regularly checks in to see how the heifers are doing.
"I couldn't be happier dealing with Tim. The Krauses are a great family."
