Rare, elite Brahman genetics to be offered in Rocky

The appeal of exclusive breed-leading genetics being made available has annually created great interest for the Rocky All Stars Elite Brahman Female Sale.
A total of 17 studs have catalogued 96 striking females for the 2024 sale, which will take place on Saturday, March 16, from 10am at CQLX, Gracemere.
This year's draft will include 33 red and 63 grey females from these vendors, including two who will make their sale debut, with Robert and Kirstie Orphant, Westbank Brahmans, Gunalda, and Andrew Hill, Shawnee Brahmans, Nundle, excited to be a part of the proceedings this year.
Elders Stud Stock manager for Queensland and the Northern Territory, Michael Smith, said the 2024 draft is of the usual high standard expected at the sale, including a high percentage of polled females.
"There is a combination of new and proven genetics throughout the lots to be offered," Mr Smith said.
"This has always been a sale where buyers can purchase females from leading studs that don't offer females anywhere else," he said.
"We have repeat buyers attend the sale each year from North Queensland through to the central and southern regions of the state and there is often activity from as far south as New South Wales."
Mr Smith said the 2023 sale result had been "solid".
"The top-end females made the rate, while still leaving room for a lot of affordable options."
Described in the 2023 catalogue as "a future donor female who oozes class and style," there was plenty of interest in Christopher McCarthy's, lot 54, Stockman Red Opal, which set a new sale record of $47,500.
At the fall of the hammer, 78 of 84 females offered last year sold for a clearance of 93 per cent, to average $8167 and gross $637,000.
Of the 49 grey cattle offered, 47 sold to average $7415, while 31 of the 35 reds sold to average $9306.
Mr Smith said conditions leading up to this year's sale have generally been fairly promising.
"However, we're looking for another rain event before the sale."
StockLive will again be the platform to utilise for the sale if you prefer to bid from home, and Mr Smith said this option was well used in 2023.
Those attending the sale in person can pre-inspect the females to be offered from 3pm on Friday, March 15, with refreshments available.
For enquiries please contact Elders' Michael Smith on 0428 541 711, or Mark Scholes on 0409 694 696.
