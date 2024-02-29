Queensland Country Life
A uniform Highlands Droughtmaster Bull Sale draft

By Matt Sherrington
March 1 2024 - 7:00am
The $26,000 top priced bull of the 2023 Highlands Droughtmaster Sale, Oasis Sovereign, with vendor Adam Geddes, Oasis stud, and buyer Maddy Carter, Jemcar Droughtmasters. Pictures by Clare Adcock
Those seeking commercially focused Central Queensland-bred bulls that are ready to work will be spoiled for choice with the draft selected for the 33rd Highlands Droughtmaster Bull Sale.

