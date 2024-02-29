A uniform Highlands Droughtmaster Bull Sale draft

Those seeking commercially focused Central Queensland-bred bulls that are ready to work will be spoiled for choice with the draft selected for the 33rd Highlands Droughtmaster Bull Sale.
A total of 76 lots have been catalogued for the 2024 sale, being held from 10am on Friday, March 14 at the Clermont Saleyards.
This year's draft will consist of 47 registered bulls and 29 herd bulls, which will be offered by 12 leading studs, including Libby Ingram, Skye Droughtmasters, who'll make her Highlands debut this year with a four-bull offering.
Elders' sale agent Anthony Ball said this year's vendors have put together a "really uniform draft" of bulls.
"The quality of this year's draft is again good. There are a lot of bulls to suit commercial operations and a sprinkling of strong stud sires," Mr Ball said.
"The Highlands sale is well established in Clermont. It's a lovely day, top sale, and great location for those who're in the market for a bull, which according to the feedback we've received, are going out and performing well," he said.
Sale coordinator Aleisha Pisaturo said for the 2023 sale, buyers attended from all over Queensland, as far south as Gympie to Far North Queensland, while also being well supported by local CQ buyers.
"Last year's sale was strong on the back of the commercial confidence in the industry at the time," she said.
A record overall sale average was achieved last year as 57 of the 60 bulls offered sold at an average of $11,912 per head. This figure surpassed the former record, set in 2022, by $1128. The record top price of the sale was also equalled at $26,000.
Ms Pisaturo said conditions are ripe for another successful sale this year.
"There was an early break in the season and most people have had follow-up rain."
This year's will again be interfaced online via the Stocklive platform, an option which has become increasingly popular for the sale.
"Last year four lots were sold online and 16pc of the draft had online bids."
As has been the tradition of the Highlands vendors for many years, a portion of the money made by each bull sold will be sent to a worthy charity organisation.
"This year we'll again be supporting CQ Rescue, with $50 from each bull sold going directly to this charity."
The bulls can be inspected in the yards from the afternoon of Thursday, March 13.
Ms Pisaturo said regular buyers should already have a copy of this year's catalogue in the mail.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.