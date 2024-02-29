Queensland Country Life
Mates Day celebrates Australian farmers and their challenges | Video

February 29 2024 - 5:00pm
Former Australian netball captain and Commonwealth Games medallist Laura Geitz is urging Australians to stop and think about where the food on their dinner plates come from, as Rural Aid launches its major annual fundraising campaign - Mates Day.

