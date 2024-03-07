The power of women in leadership takes flight this IWD24

RFDS (Queensland Section) CEO Meredith Staib (left) with Ergon Energy Retail Executive General Manager Ayesha Razzaq. Picture supplied

Women leading by example and inspiring others is a mantra shared by two of Queensland's leading female businesswomen.

Ergon Energy Retail's Executive General Manager, Ayesha Razzaq, and the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) (Queensland Section) Chief Executive Officer Meredith Staib recognise the importance women play within their own organisations.

Ergon Retail and RFDS (Queensland Section) employ a high percentage of women, with Ergon Retail at 78 per cent and the RFDS (Queensland Section) at 56 per cent.

Ms Razzaq said Ergon Retail had amazing women working in a range of management, customer facing and corporate roles in key locations across Queensland, including Townsville, Mackay, Rockhampton, Maryborough, and Brisbane.

"I feel so proud to lead an organisation that recognises and rewards talented women and elevates them to positions where they can make a real difference," she said.

"With International Women's Day here, it's a great opportunity to reflect on just how far we've come as a society in valuing the contribution by all women and help promote this year's focus to Inspire Inclusion."

Ms Staib said the strong bond between Ergon Retail and her own organisation dated back nearly a quarter of a century.

"We've been so fortunate to have the ongoing support of Ergon Retail in helping to collect $19-million in customer donations over 24 years in what is one of the longest running corporate partnerships of its kind anywhere in Australia," Ms Staib said.

"I have an immense amount of respect for Ayesha and her team and know just like us, they'll be celebrating the incredible women spread right through their ranks during this year's International Women's Day.

"Ayesha and I have both shown you can have a family and a career and we're proud to lead the way for other women to not only do the same but do better."

Ergon Retail and the RFDS (Queensland Section) collectively employ more than 1000 Queenslanders. Ergon Energy Retail is proudly 100 per cent Queensland owned, with call centres located across regional Queensland.

The Ergon Retail customer and staff donation scheme has more than 110,000 Queenslanders making regular contributions when they pay their electricity bill.

Ergon Retail customers can register to donate to the RFDS through their electricity bills at ergon.com.au/flyingdoctor

The theme for 2024 IWD is Inspire Inclusion. When we inspire others to understand and value women's inclusion, we forge a better world.

