QFF calls for a halt on CCS exploration permits

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
February 29 2024 - 8:00pm
QFF wants the state government to stop issuing exploration licences for CCS projects in the GAB region. Picture: file
The Queensland Farmers Federation has called on the state government to stop issuing exploration permits for Carbon Capture and Storage projects in the vicinity of the Great Artesian Basin.

