New QAAFI lab seeks $4M to target pestivirus in Queensland

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
February 28 2024 - 6:00pm
University of Queensland Associate Professor in Animal Biotechnology Sheila Ommeh will concentrate on finding connections between BVDV and other cattle diseases at the new Biotech Nexus Lab at QAAFI. Picture: Supplied
University of Queensland Associate Professor in Animal Biotechnology Sheila Ommeh will concentrate on finding connections between BVDV and other cattle diseases at the new Biotech Nexus Lab at QAAFI. Picture: Supplied

The disease pestivirus which is endemic in Australian beef cattle herds will be the first target of a new research lab headed by a former International Livestock Research Institute scientist.

