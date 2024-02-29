Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets
Analysis

Herd rebuild boosts 2023 slaughter to 7m head

February 29 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Herd rebuild boosts 2023 slaughter to 7m head
Herd rebuild boosts 2023 slaughter to 7m head

ABS statistics released last week for the final quarter of 2023 confirm the step up in slaughterings that were indicated by MLA's weekly survey figures and reflect the impact of last year's August-October dry pinch on the female component of the kill.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.