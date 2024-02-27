Queensland Country Life
NCC Brahman stud sold before auction

By Kent Ward
Updated February 27 2024 - 5:23pm, first published 5:00pm
NCC's Brett Nobbs with Ray Vella and Joshua Heck of GDL. Picture: Kent Ward
Brahman breeder Brett Nobbs has sold the entire NCC stud herd.

