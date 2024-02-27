NCC Brahman stud sold before auction

Brahman breeder Brett Nobbs has sold the entire NCC stud herd.
In the most significant and largest sale agreement in decades, the entire herd has been sold in a private negotiated settlement to the Vella family, Breadalbane Plains, Proserpine.
The seedstock industry has been abuzz since Mr Nobbs announced his intention to disperse the entire NCC herd at public auction in early June.
The sale involving some 800 lots was originally advertised for June 7 and 8 at Inverrio, Duaringa.
But a deal was reached in the past weeks between Ray and Leah Vella and family, Vella Brahmans, Proserpine with the sale facilitated by GDL Rockhampton manager Joshua Heck.
The genetic assets involved in the sale includes breeding sires, the entire female herd, young sire aspirants, imported and frozen embryos and all IVF progeny.
The transaction does not include the NCC prefix and the amount paid by the purchasers remains confidential.
Commenting on the momentous announcement, Mr Nobbs was grateful that the herd had been sold in its entirety to a great family.
"I admire their vision," he said.
"It's a masterful stroke in that the stud has not fragmented, I believe that alone is a better outcome for the breed. It remains a strong entity, a more powerful genetic source as a parcel."
Ray and Leah Vella and their children, Kurt, Kayla and Beau operate their commercial herd, stud and cane operation on the 4046ha (10,000 acres) Breadalbane Plains.
Mr Vella indicated that the family would conduct their own annual production sale in the spring in the future.
"We're a young passionate family dedicated to breeding quality cattle," he said.
"I've had the opportunity to travel the world looking at cattle and programs and systems. I have complete faith in the Brahman breed and I've come to the conclusion that the Brahman is one of the best, most functional, low input breeds we have at our disposal.
"In purchasing the entire NCC herd we've fast tracked our program, this instantly takes our herd to the next level.
"I'd also like to acknowledge the Nobbs family in this whole sale process. They've afforded us the opportunity of a lifetime in the wholesale purchase of the herd and also the professional manner that GDL has handled, facilitated and brokered this sale on our behalf."
Mr Heck said the private sale was obviously the most significant milestone within the Australian seedstock for a considerable time.
"It's a great achievement for all parties involved, the Brahman breed and certainly cements and lays the foundation and future for the Vella family," he said.
After so many records, accolades, achievements and benchmark figures, Mr Nobbs said he was incredibly grateful for the support shown from both Australian and International Brahman breeders.
"I am also very proud of the contribution NCC genetics has made to the Brahman breed. I wish all Brahman breeders prosperity now and into the future," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.