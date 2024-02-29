Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Larger scale coastal breeder block hits the market | Video

March 1 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

Montrose is a larger scale coastal Central Queensland breeder block covering 12,990 hectares (32,099 acres) on four titles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.