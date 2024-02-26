Queensland Country Life
Queenslanders pay top price for Glen Innes steer

By Jamie Brown
February 26 2024 - 4:33pm
Champion potential show steer at Glen Innes with Say and Co auctioneer Ben McMahon; sponsor Matt Falconer, Virbac; breeder Colin McGilchrist; Say and Co agent Nathan Purvis and StockLive representative Tammy Robinson who knocked the bid down to the Queensland buyer.
The 15th annual Glen Innes Potential Show Steer Sale, NSW, on Monday offered 26 steers and 16 heifers to gross $38,500 as committed buyers bid up to $20 a kilogram.

