Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Watch

Graziers desperate to re-home brumbies before cull ramps-up in Kosciuszko

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated February 26 2024 - 5:24pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The why is simple. These two graziers just love brumbies - their untamed spirit, connection to national heritage, rare bloodlines, and unbreakable bonds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.