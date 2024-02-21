Queensland Country Life
CQ's beef corridors hit Labor speed bump funding

February 21 2024 - 1:00pm
The Beef Corridor working committee. Picture supplied.
Senate Estimates this month revealed that the $400 million upgrade that would see 457 kilometres of the Beef Corridors sealed has been pushed back from a start date of 2025/26 financial year until 2027/28 financial year.

