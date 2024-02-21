Queensland Country Life
Longreach Invitational bull sale returns to sale calendar

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
February 21 2024 - 1:38pm
The Elders Longreach invitational bull sale will return after a seven -year hiatus. Picture Sally Gall.
After a hiatus of seven years the Longreach invitational bull sale will return to the selling calendar.

