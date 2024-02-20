Hay producers frustrated by fire ant regulations

Hay producers in Beaudesert are frustrated with the lack of consultation regarding the national fire ant eradication program (NFAEP) regulations, enforced by QDAF.
Anyone working with or purchasing baled material within the biosecurity zones are required to comply to production, movement and storage requirements from the biosecurity regulations of 2016.
QDAF reviews biosecurity zones on a regular basis and amends them to mitigate the risk of fire ant spread.
There has been detection of fire ants in the Scenic Rim in several locations, including Beaudesert, meaning new restrictions may apply to growers in the area.
Beaudesert baling contractor and cattle producer Peter Bishop was frustrated with the lack of consultation with growers on the development of regulations.
Mr Bishop's business produces 1500 large square bales annually on his Beaudesert property and said he is now under pressure to comply with regulations and avoid penalties.
"They are sitting behind a desk with no idea of what happens in the hay industry," he said.
"Where is the sense in all this? There was no consultation with hay growers.
"I can meet the requirements but the existing hay in the sheds is where the problem comes.
"The hay that is in the shed was put there in spring, surely there has to be some sort of transition period for hay that we use ourselves."
Hay that remains on a property for longer than 24 hours, must be stored off ground on a trailer with a tarp, in a shed or on concrete, bitumen or compacted ground and treated with chemicals.
The fire ant eradication program requires hay producers to bale cut material within 24 hours of the last raking. Baled material must be moved off property within 24 hours of baling or stored according to the regulations.
A spokesperson for the National Fire Ant Eradication Program said invasive pests nest in organic materials such as hay, straw, sugarcane and human-assisted movement, knowingly or otherwise, poses a risk to Australia's environment, economy and outdoor way of life.
"Fire ants move quite slowly on their own, but people speed them up," a spokesperson said.
"Fire ant biosecurity zones and associated movement controls are in place to stop the spread of fire ants.
"Anyone dealing with organic materials sourced from within Queensland's fire ant biosecurity zones must use fire ant-safe practices if they intend to move the product to a new location.
"Non-compliance could lead to financial penalties, temporary business shutdowns or legal action."
