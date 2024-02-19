Limo cross show steer makes $4200 at Coolabunia sale

Stud Limousin breeders were given an opportunity to tap into some of the breeds best female bloodlines at the inaugural Coolabunia Limousin stud heifer and show steer sale at the Nanango Showgrounds on Saturday.
The sale resulted with 19 heifers selling from 24 offered, to a top price of $6750 and average $3974 while 23 potential show Limousin and Limousin crossbred steers made to $4200, to average $2504, representing 100 per cent clearance.
Top accolades went to the Evans family of Jen-Daview Livestock, Kingaroy.
First to make the top money was the 17 month old red heifer Jen-Daview Xcite 13, by Jen-Daview King George (HAU) from Jen-Daview Nedd'a Pinnacle ( (PP B U) who was selected by Andrew Cooper ,Coopers Properties, Walkuraka.
Mr Cooper said he was attracted to the heifer believing she was 'a good style of female who will fit well into his breeding program'.
"I have three daughters who are keen on showing cattle, so we will show her at a couple of the local shows," he said.
The Jen-Daview genetics success continued, selling the second-priced heifer for $6500 and third -best price for $6250.
In all, the Evans family offered 10 heifers to average $4475.
Provenance Limousin Stud, Fairdale, offered five Limousin heifers to average $3550, topping at $5000 for black heifer Provenance Top Storm, a daughter of Provenance Prime Joker (PP BB AC) from Kalara Rumblin Storm M03.
NSW vendor, Shad Bailey, Shakriba Partnership, Glen Innes, offered seven heifers to average $2007, and 13 steers to average $2985.
The Shakriba Partnership topped the steer section with a black Limousin Murray Grey cross steer Shakriba Upstage 75 who weighed 337 kilograms and sold for $4200.
He was bought by Stenzell Farming, Logan Feedlot, Warrill View.
In total, 18 of the 20 head the Shakriba Partnershp offered were by Jen-Daview Rapid R20 that Shakriba Partnershp bought in 2022 for $17,000.
"It certainly was a great result for us and Jen-Daview Rapid R20 has done a great job for us," Mr Bailey said.
"We were overwhelmed with the support our cattle were given and thank everyone who took time to inspect our sale lots."
GDL selling agent Corey Evans said the organisers were very happy with the sale result.
"It was a great opportunity to give breeders access to some good Limousin breeding genetics, while those wanting a quality show steer for the led steer competitions were given plenty of options as well," he said.
Selling agents GDL Neil Goetsch and sons.
