Limo cross show steer makes $4200 at Coolabunia sale

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated February 19 2024 - 7:12pm, first published 6:20pm
Shakriba Partnership topped the steer section with a black Limousin Murray Grey cross steer Shakriba Upstage 75 who weighed 337 kilograms and sold for at $4200. Picture supplied.
Stud Limousin breeders were given an opportunity to tap into some of the breeds best female bloodlines at the inaugural Coolabunia Limousin stud heifer and show steer sale at the Nanango Showgrounds on Saturday.

