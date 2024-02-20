Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Online cattle offering surpasses 20,000 head

February 20 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Online cattle offering surpasses 20,000 head
Online cattle offering surpasses 20,000 head

CATTLE

Stock levels continued their strong start to the year on AuctionsPlus with the number of head listed crossing 20,000 last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.