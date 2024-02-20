Online cattle offering surpasses 20,000 head

Stock levels continued their strong start to the year on AuctionsPlus with the number of head listed crossing 20,000 last week.
In 2023, with the exception of the penultimate sale in December, no single week crossed the 20,000-head mark.
Volume rose 6 per cent to total 20,585 although the higher offering did not receive widespread support to deliver a clearance of 56pc.
Based on the previous week's activity, expect lots of post-sale trade to take place. The end of sale clearance for the previous week was 61pc with a value over reserve of $107. The clearance rose to 75pc - a jump of 14 points, in post sale negotiations. That pushed value over reserve down to $82 from a post-sale snapshot VOR of $107. Clearly there are still buyers at the right price point.
This week all the positive action in terms of listings came from NSW and SA but they weren't net buyers, while Queensland saw a significant drop in terms of both purchases and listings, likely due to the recent weather.
Across the platform, there were price drops across most categories with only mid-weight steers holding up in terms of price. Heifers in the 280-330kg range rose almost 10pc but every other category for heifers dropped a similar amount.
Breeding stock continues to be challenged, with the exception of PTIC cows which held firm in the face of a 38pc rise in head offered. A very firm line of NSM cows and calves helped that category jump 49pc in average price on a low base.
Processors were as active as last week, and continue to be a presence in the online market, buying almost twice the level of stock as last year.
Steers in the 280-330kg range were strongest in terms of listings, while prices were statistically insignificant in terms of change for every category except sub-$200 steers which fell 9pc but were almost fully sold. Clearance rates were mostly supportive across the other categories.
Steers 280-330kg registered a larger offering of 1982 head and averaged $1,232/head - up $17 from last week for a 68pc clearance. Prices ranged from 310 - 427c and averaged 398c/kg lwt.
From Baradine, NSW a line of 58 Angus steers aged 12 to 13 months and weighing 308kg returned $1230/head, or 400c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Goondiwindi, QLD
Steers 330-400kg registered a smaller offering of 2224 head and averaged $1,320/head - down $40 from last week for a 51pc clearance. Prices ranged from 311 - 397c and averaged 370c/kg lwt.
From Mitchell, QLD a line of 59 Santa Gertrudis composite steers aged 15 to 17 months and weighing 375kg returned $1410/head, or 376c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Cunnamulla, QLD.
It was not a good week for Heifers in the 200-280kg range where clearance was a poor 20pc. All the other categories performed much more strongly however, with clearance between 63pc and 84pc. Prices were back 10pc by and large.
Heifers 200-280kg registered a 20pc larger offering of 2,380 head and averaged $789/head - down $48 from last week for a 20pc clearance. Prices ranged from 226 - 1240c and averaged 325c/kg lwt.
From Walcha, NSW a line of 102 Wagyu/Angus heifers aged 11 to 11 months and weighing 244kg returned $1000/head, or 409c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Bundarra, NSW.
Heifers 280-330kg registered a 17pc larger offering of 1408 head and averaged $1016/head - up from last week for a 68pc clearance. Prices ranged from 204 - 1095c and averaged 334c/kg lwt.
From Mole River, NSW a line of 28 Brangus/Ultrablack heifers aged 12 to 14 months and weighing 292kg returned $1130/head, or 388c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Oakey, QLD.
The pullback in breeding stock prices continued for another week clearances generally mixed and lower prices for most categories.
PTIC heifers registered a 24pc smaller offering of 1,480 head and averaged $1,839/head - down $96 from last week for a 34pc clearance. By contrast, PTIC Cows near tripled in terms of offering to 1,237 head and averaged $1,755/head - up $38 from last week for a 57pc clearance.
From Holbrook, NSW a line of 61 Angus PTIC cows aged 2 to 3 years and weighing 510kg returned $2300/head, or 451c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Bathurst, NSW.
SM cows and calves registered a smaller offering of 1165 head and averaged $2194/head - down $50 from last week for a 43pc clearance.
From Wee Waa, NSW a line of 28 Shorthorn/Hereford Cross cows aged 3 to 7 years old and weighing 474kg returned $1770/head, or 373c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Bourke, NSW.
AuctionsPlus commercial sheep and lamb listings jumped last week to 97,847 head, rising 7 per cent.
The larger offering met with mixed reaction by buyers, receiving a clearance rate of 53pc which was 17 percentage points lower than the previous week.
Prices were also mixed, with the crossbred lamb indicator rising 3pc to $114/head and the restocker ARLI indicator dropping 30c to average 533c/kg lwt.
Joined ewe prices mostly fell, with SIL dropping an average of $54/head with a clearance of 73pc and SM Shedding Breed Ewes down $40/head.
SM Merino ewes appeared to be a bright spot in the market with a rise of $26/head, however they only achieved a clearance rate of 34pc.
Listings picked up from all states, except for NSW, were listings fell 2574 to 50,158. Queensland listings jumped 26pc to 13,511. Listings increased by 217pc for sheep to 5934 and 62pc for joined ewes to 20,643, but fell in small increments in all other categories.
NSW buyers purchased 19,917 less head this week, securing 24,385 head, while South Australian buyers picked up 5,480 head more than last week, securing 9,632 head.
Two processors were active in the AuctionsPlus marketplace this week, picking up 4297 head across 13 lots of crossbred lambs and Merino wether lambs.
Crossbred lamb listings were back 8pc from last week to total 20,301 head, with prices increasing on last week to average $114/head - up $3 from last week for an 71pc clearance.
From Cudal, NSW a line of 240 Poll Merino/Border Leicester/Merino mixed-sex July '22 store lambs weighing 32.40kg lwt returned $111/head, or 343c/kg.
Merino wether lambs registered a smaller offering with 10,527 head, with prices also falling on last week to average $65/head - down $13 from last week for a 53pc clearance.
From Connewirricoo, Vic a line of 370 April/May '23 drop Merino wethers weighing 56.3kg lwt returned $121/head.
Merino ewe hoggets were not keenly sought this week, with the 7730 head offered achieving a clearance of 26pc and prices falling by $43 to average $80/head.
From Gilgandra, NSW a line of 322 Merino ewe hoggets aged 18 months old and weighing 59kg returned $175/head, or 293c/kg lwt.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.