Data focus the key to success of Chiconi Grazing's Wagyu business

The Chiconi family's Ausgyu Wagyu herd is focused on good growth and milk production, as well as carcase weight, marbling and eye muscle area. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Chiconi Grazing.

DIVING head first into the Wagyu world a decade ago led Queensland's Chiconi family to premium markets and a passion for producing exceptional Wagyu cattle and beef.

Chiconi Grazing is based at Taylors Plains, a 34,362-hectare station 230 kilometres north west of Roma which is currently carrying 2500 breeders and 1500 feeder steers and heifers, predominantly supplied to Mort and Co.

The multiple award-winning business, owned and operated by Noel and Jo-Anne Chiconi and their son Gary and his wife Jessie Chiconi, includes commercial and seedstock breeding programs, with the family producing fullblood cattle under the Ausgyu prefix.

The family's passion for Wagyu genetics began after attending the 2017 Australian Wagyu Association (AWA) conference and they soon purchased a selection of high quality females, with a focus growth and milk production, as well as the meat traits of carcase weight, marbling and eye muscle area.

"The cattle breeding program consists of premium F1 (first-cross Wagyu/Angus), purebred and fullblood wagyu production with a specific rotational program for each to maintain consistency and predictability in maternal and terminal traits, focusing on a balance of weight for age, optimal feed efficiency, diverse gene pool to maximise marbling, marbling fineness, eye muscle area, and hot carcase weight," Jessie Chiconi said.

The three-generation Chiconi Grazing operation includes Jo-Anne and Noel Chiconi, their son Gary and his wife Jessie, and their two children Hailey and Sam. Picture supplied

The family's goal is to run 3000 purebred and fullblood animals, with a focus on high quality carcases, with data collected being used to make calculated breeding decisions in the fullblood program.

"Since our inception into the Wagyu world, we have been privileged to be mentored by industry leaders about the importance of genetic diversification while also always maintaining the ability to balance growth, marbling, maternal and terminal traits without compromise," Mrs Chiconi said.

"With Wagyu, the first few years are quite daunting when you are essentially flying blind until you start receiving carcase data to prove that you're on the right track.



"It has become evident to us that the initial genetics we sourced were indicative of their pedigrees to maintain growth and marbling through the carcase data we have received."

Chiconi Wagyu. The operation produces high quality carcases, with data collected being used to make calculated breeding decisions in the fullblood program. Picture supplied

A technology-driven approach, which includes the use of animal management software Stockbook and data interpretation program Black Box Co, allows the team to easily analyse the performance of every animal in the production system.

"We are committed to maintaining our integrity through data transparency," Mrs Chiconi said.



"This strategic insight allows us to make informed decisions, fine-tune our breeding program, and enhance the predictability and consistency of our animals' performance.

"Furthermore, we can efficiently identify and remove underperforming animals, ensuring that our breeding endeavours are focused on excellence and continually pushing the boundaries of quality and efficiency."

That use of feedback data in the Chiconi Grazing business has led to high demand for Ausgyu genetics, which have been used widely in the Australian industry and semen has been sold to the US, Canada and Denmark.

The Chiconis have sold bulls privately for the past three years, but in April they're offering their first bull on the open market as part of the AWA Elite Wagyu Sale, considered the pinnacle sale for the breed.

Ausgyu Itoshigezurudoi GNJFS2022 (lot 13) blends the prized marbling traits of Mayura Itoshigenami Jnr and the distinguished maternal genetics from Westholme.

Ausgyu Itoshigezurudoi GNJFS2022, lot 13 in the AWA Elite Wagyu Sale, is the first bull to be publicly offered by the team at Chiconi Grazing. Picture supplied

GNJFS2022's dam is the full sister to the sire that produced the 2023 AWA Branded Beef Competition champion.

"This direct link to carcase excellence, coupled with a maternal line tracing back to Kanadgene 100's full sister in Kanadagene D102, solidifies Ausgyu Itoshigezurudoi GNJFS2022 as a true living testament to traditional breeding values whilst incorporating modern genetics," Mrs Chiconi said.

"Utilised heavily within the Ausgyu herd with calves already on the ground, S2022 is a sire that embodies the pinnacle of Wagyu breeding standards and he's generating a lot of interest already."

Chiconi Grazing includes commercial and seedstock breeding programs, with the family running the Ausgyu stud, carrying 2500 breeders and producing 1500 feeder steers and heifers for Mort and Co. Picture supplied

The team's recent tour of the US and Canada, as part of a group of 33 AWA delegates, reinforced the breeding decisions being made at Taylors Plains.



"The primary focus of our journey was to explore 12 Wagyu operations, and it surpassed our expectations in terms of insights gained and connections made," Mrs Chiconi said.

"The bonds formed during the trip extended beyond our interactions with the gracious hosts; they also encompassed the camaraderie built with our fellow Australian delegates."

The journey served as an eye-opener to the global landscape of Wagyu production, Mrs Chiconi said.

Jessie Chiconi recently completed a tour of US and Canadian Wagyu businesses with the Australian Wagyu Association. Picture supplied

"Beyond being a mere observational venture, it evolved into a platform for potential collaborations on an international scale.

"What stood out prominently was the keen interest from the Canadian and American markets in the diversity of Australian genetics.

"Our genetics, distinct and not readily available in their regions, sparked curiosity, and discussions about potential partnerships. This interest was reciprocal, as we also recognised the unique offerings from their Wagyu production that could enhance our own endeavours."

Mrs Chiconi said the trip wasn't just a showcase of excellence in Wagyu production but a dynamic exchange of ideas and possibilities.

"It underscored the interconnectedness of global agricultural practices and highlighted the potential for collaborative efforts that transcend geographical boundaries."

A significant stride for Ausgyu Wagyu was the recent appointment of Kevin Hayden, a distinguished Canadian Wagyu producer, as the stud's international sales and marketing manager.

"Leveraging his extensive expertise in the cattle industry, Wagyu genetics, and global markets, Kevin not only enriches our team but also enhances our herd with rare genetics sourced through his international connections. His presence is poised to elevate our operations and solidify our standing in the global Wagyu market."