Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Thoroughbreds keep farrier on his toes

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
February 18 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farrier Shaun Beveridge with one of his horses, Pelican. Picture: Judith Maizey
Farrier Shaun Beveridge with one of his horses, Pelican. Picture: Judith Maizey

Shaun Beveridge of Equine Podiatry Centre reckons he's shod about 74,000 horses over the 37 years he's been a farrier.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.