Osgood Rocky All Stars

Osgood Livestock, Lindsay Osgood, Charters Towers, took home nine females averaging $4000. portion of the heifers going to his daughter Brodie Matton-Osgood who is looking to kickstart her own stud. Lindsay 0447 007 394.
Questions for Lindsay
What are the names of the family members involved in the business?
What properties do you own? Where are they situated?
How long have you owned the property (s)?
Could you please describe the geography of the land?
How has the rain been for you so far this year? How are your cattle and country faring?
How many years have you been using Brahman for, and what is it about the breed that appeals to you?
Are you crossing Brahman in your program or is it a pure herd?
If you are crossing what breeds are you crossing with and what further advantages does this cross provide?
When does your joining period usually last from/to? How strict are you on culling? Where does your fertility rate usually sit around?
Are you conducting any AI/ET programs? If so, how have these helped to improve your herd?
What markets do you target? And at what weight and age do you usually aim to sell? Why do you prefer selling to these markets?
How many years have you been attending the Rocky All Stars sale for?
What appeal to you about the sale?
How many females did you purchase there last year, and how have they been performing for you?
Is there anything else you'd like to add?
Questions for Brodie
Where is your stud herd primarily situated?
Why did you decide to move into the seedstock space?
When did you establish your stud enterprise?
From which studs did you source your initial stud genetics?
How has the stud progressed since this time (what have been your core breeding objectives)?
Is there any modern tech/data collation you're using that is helping to advance your program?
When will you be offering your first studstock for sale?
How will you be looking to sell these cattle? (out of the paddock or at specific sales?)
Will you be entering bulls/females at any shows this year or in '25?
Have you made any purchases for the stud recently that you're excited about for the future? (We can discuss the Rocky All Star heifers here if you like).
Is there anything else you'd like to add?
