Queensland Country Life

Osgood Rocky All Stars

By Matt Sherrington
March 9 2024 - 9:45am
Osgood Livestock, Lindsay Osgood, Charters Towers, took home nine females averaging $4000. portion of the heifers going to his daughter Brodie Matton-Osgood who is looking to kickstart her own stud. Lindsay 0447 007 394.

Matt Sherrington

Journalist

Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.

