Feedlot managers bring life back to Springsure butcher store

A young couple who manage a central Queensland feedlot, have recently purchased and reopened a Springsure butcher store, eight months after the business closed.
Springsure's mainstreet butcher store has had a recent face lift and name change to 6TK Butchery, after locals Tyson and Kirra Kucks purchased the store from the previous owner, Jason O'Loughlin of Fair Dinkum Fresh in Emerald, late last year.
The century-old store had recently been leased out to Springsure Mountain Meats, before the closure in early July, 2023.
Both Tyson and Kirra are no strangers to the agriculture industry.
Tyson was born and raised on dairy farms in Maclagan, north of Toowoomba.
After fast tracking his butcher and slaughtering qualifications and completing them by the age of 17, he led the local small abattoir kill floor for almost four years.
Returning to his dairy roots, he began managing large scale dairies at the age of just 21, along with his wife Kirra and their family of six.
Four years ago, Tyson took on a management role at Allied Beef's Vandyke Feedlot, near Springsure.
Kirra's passion for the industry began while studying at Emerald Ag College, where she enjoyed working cattle and horses.
She had worked on several stations across NT and central Queensland, working her way up to leading hand.
While working in smaller roles within the dairies that Tyson and herself managed while their children were still growing up, Kirra currently works as managers assistant at Vandyke Feedlot.
Kirra's main role at Vandyke is administration, making sure that all is running smoothly using the latest stock and feeding software.
The couple are now embarking on their biggest challenge to date, running and managing 6TK Butchery.
They acquired their safe food accreditation and safety checks last Friday and started trading on Monday, February 12.
"Tyson and I have been looking to buy a butcher store for a long time," Ms Kucks said.
"We used to have a home butcher business in Toowoomba, which was really successful.
"Opening our very own butcher store has always been a passion of ours.
"We wouldn't be where we are without the previous owner's guidance and help."
Since purchasing the store, the Kucks have made several upgrades to the shop, including new signage and re-tiling the cold rooms.
The Kucks will continue to manage the feedlot, spreading their time between the butcher store and feedlot.
Mr Kucks emphasised the importance of prioritising customer satisfaction and consistency in supply chain.
"Springsure is a beautiful community and we love it here and it's just good to have another business open in town," he said.
"This butcher shop has always been a successful shop and I think it's one of those things where as long as we do right by the community and your involved in the community, I think that's where we're going to hopefully be successful.
"At the end of the day, the customers are key and we want to make sure that we're supplying the customers what they want and what they need."
The Kucks say they'll source most of their quality, grass-fed beef from Maclagan area, but plan to offer local produce in the future.
"We're going to use a lot of fresh, body beef through our store," Mr Kucks said.
"We'll be offering mostly grass fed meat, just on the sheer flavour of the meat."
Springsure local, Sam Monds is employed as their fully qualified butcher and they also have another apprentice butcher starting with them as well.
The new owners have also employed several teenagers from the local community to work in the business most afternoons, after school.
The Kucks say they're planning to expand their offering of fresh and aged meat products in the future once business is established.
