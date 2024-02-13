White Dorpers to $3400 for Millmerran's Bellevue

High-indexing rams were in demand at the Bellevue Dorper online sale February 9, Millmerran, with a White Dorper achieving the top price of $3400.
Bellevue 220497 was purchased by interstate buyer KWD Jenkins and Sons Pty Ltd, Nowa Nowa, Victoria.
The March-2022 drop had a post-weaning fat (PFAT) figure of +0.1, placing him in the top 10 per cent of the breed.
He was also in the top 10pc for his maternal carcase production index (MCP).
The same purchaser also secured the top-priced Dorper, Bellevue 220874, for $2200.
He ranked in the top 10pc for PFAT and top 30pc of post-weaning eye muscle depth.
There were several volume buyer active.
TARM and TS Larkin, South Plains, Cunnamulla, purchased 10 White Dorper rams to average $1200.
Mark Mason, Cunnamulla, purchased nine rams to average $1600, including the second top-priced ram of the sale, Bellevue 221174, for $3000.
The White Dorper ram ranked in the top 10pc for MCP.
Another interstate buyer, P Wallis, Tottenham, purchased 20 Dorper rams after the sale to average $1200.
All up, 49 of 98 sold to average $1408, with 23 rams sold post auction.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Toowoomba, with AuctionsPlus providing the online interface.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.