Brangus bull tops day two of February All Breeds

Brangus bulls topped the second and final day of the annual February All Breeds Sale, CQLX, Gracemere, on Tuesday.
In a day of mixed fortunes, 16 pure breeds and their composites witnessed 169 males average $5828 on the way to clearing 65 per cent of the market.
In all 321 bulls sold over two days to clear 69 per cent of the catalogue to set an average $6424 and 52 heifers averaged $4750 in a 76 per cent clearance at auction culminating in a $2.3M gross and a clearance rate of 70 per cent across the board.
In 2023, 366 bulls sold for an overall average of $8728 to top at a record level of $50,000 for a 79 per cent clearance at auction, while 38 females averaged $5618 for a 93 per cent clearance.
Sale topper on the final day was the Brangus entry, Kraken Seminole 7125.
Offered by Jason Jeynes and Julie Sheehan, Kraken stud, Dalma the bull weighed 932 kilograms, posting a scan of 10mm and 7mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fat and 147 square centimetres for eye muscle area.
Sired by Chief Of Indian Hills 23P68 (US) the 28-month-old sold to Rick and Barbara Bowman, Lornavale, Marlborough.
Charolais topped at $9000, Angus hit $15,000, Simmentals saw a top of $13,000 while Simbrahs sold to $9000.
Day two breed results:
One Droughtmaster composite $5000 (100 per cent clearance)
37 Charolais averaged $5216 (88 per cent clearance)
52 Brangus averaged $6827 (63 per cent clearance)
39 Simmental averaged $5359 (75 per cent clearance)
Six Simbrah averaged $5333 (26 per cent clearance)
Three Fleckvieh averaged $4333 (50 per cent clearance)
20 Angus averaged $6600 (71 per cent clearance)
Two Simmental composite averaged $4000 (67 per cent clearance)
Three Shorthorns averaged $4000 (60 per cent clearance)
One Murray Grey $4000 (100 per cent clearance)
Two Simangus averaged $4000 (50 per cent clearance)
Two Gelbvieh averaged $5000 (100 per cent clearance)
One Gelbvieh composite $4000 (50 per cent clearance)
