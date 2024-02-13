Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Weaner steers sell from 390c to 430c at Gympie

February 13 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weaner steers sell from 390c to 430c at Gympie
Weaner steers sell from 390c to 430c at Gympie

Sullivan Livestock yarded 1827 cattle at their Gympie cattle sale on Monday, where the market for heavy cattle, both feeders and meatworks, was slightly cheaper while weaners remained firm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.