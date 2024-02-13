Weaner steers sell from 390c to 430c at Gympie

Sullivan Livestock yarded 1827 cattle at their Gympie cattle sale on Monday, where the market for heavy cattle, both feeders and meatworks, was slightly cheaper while weaners remained firm.
Quality heavy Simmental cross Brahman steers from Kirkton Cattle Co, Tullamore, Woolooga, sold for 370c/kg to a top of $1862 for a good average of $1637.
Limousin cross steers from Ken Gear sold for 376c ($1756 and $1604). Charbray steers from Traveston made 378c ($1708) and their Droughtmaster brothers 370c ($1719).
Simmental cross steers from the Corkin family, Bald Knob, made 384c ($1561). Brangus and Droughtmaster steers from Tim Lyons, Sexton, made 384c ($1486) and 380c ($1456) respectively.
Charbray steers from H and W Herrod, Goomboorian, sold for 426c ($1246). Droughtmaster steers from Dingle and Lauw made 408c ($1312). Generally, weaner steers sold from 390c to 430c.
Feeder heifers topped at 308c but generally sold from 270c to 300c. Good quality Euro cross weaner heifers sold to a top of 344c with most selling from 320c to 340c. The next run of weaner heifers sold from 250c to 325c pending quality and content.
There was a good line of cows and calves selling to a top of $2100 for Droughtmaster cows and Charolais cross calves from the Davies family, Kilkivan, and their Charbray pen made $1925. Better quality cows and calves sold from $1400 to $1800.
The next Gympie meatworks and store sale is on Monday, February 26.
