Prisoners help primary producers and rural communities after ex-TC Kirrily

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
Updated February 13 2024 - 6:05pm, first published 5:47pm
Townsville Low Custody Manager, George Muir said a team of 12 men based at their Julia Creek work camp were "invaluable" in helping flood impacted communities clean up after TC Jasper and ex-TC Kirrily. Picture: Suuplied
After rural communities were impacted by the recent double-whammy of TC Jasper and ex-TC Kirrily, members of the Townsville Correctional Centre work camp teams at Boulia, Julia Creek and Winton stepped up to assist on properties and in towns.

