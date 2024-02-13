Strong rates at Silverdale

Hayes & Co yarded 617 head at Silverdale sale on Saturday.
They reported that a high quality yarding saw all descriptions sell to strong rates.
Feeder steers were in short supply but sold for from $1600 - $1700/head. Restocker and weaner steers were sought after with travelled buyers competing with local buyers creating the highest price seen this year.
Weaner steers topped at $1420 and restocker steers topped at $1490.
Agents said a glorious lineup of cows and calves also sold to a dearer market with the majority going to Central Queensland.
L West sold Charbray 4 tooth feeder steers for $1610.
Charbray light feeder steers from Evoca sold for $1540.
DM and FM Morrison sold Charbray restocker steers for $1490 and Charbray weaner heifers for $1070.
Bremer Pastoral Co sold Santa restocker steers for $1440 and Santa light weaner steers for $1240.
Charolais cross weaner steers from Surawski Farming sold for $1420.
GR George sold Droughtmaster feeder heifers for $1160.
G and N Lucas sold Charbray cows and calves for $2420 and $2360.
