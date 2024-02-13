Queensland Country Life
Smaller yarding at Toowoomba

February 13 2024
Smaller yarding at Toowoomba
Smaller yarding at Toowoomba

The number of cattle penned at Toowoomba on Monday reduced by 185 head to 290.

