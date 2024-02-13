Smaller yarding at Toowoomba

The number of cattle penned at Toowoomba on Monday reduced by 185 head to 290.
Overall quality was mixed, however a few pens of well bred young cattle were included in the lineup.
A fair panel of buyers was present covering all classes.
Young cattle continued to receive strong support from restockers.
Cows followed the trend of other selling centres and struggled to maintain the improved levels of the previous week.
Light weight yearling steers under 200kg made to 532c/kg.
Yearling steers under 280kg returning to the paddock averaged 468c and made to 518c/kg.
Yearling steers under 330kg sold to restockers at an average of 394c with sales to 398c/kg.
Medium weight yearling steers to feed made to 368c to average 350c/kg.
Yearling heifers under 200kg made to 382c to average 371c/kg.
A mixed quality lineup of yearling heifers under 280kg returning to the paddock averaged 287c and made to 296c/kg.
Yearling heifers to feed for the domestic market averaged 312c and made to 314c/kg.
Medium weight 2 score cows to restockers made to 254c while those to processors averaged 232c and made to 246c/kg.
The best of the heavy weight cows made to 268c/kg.
Heavy weight bulls made to 256c and bull calves to restockers made to 486c/kg.
Cows and calves made to $1800/unit.
Four pens of Limousin cross steers from Blinco Family Trust, Crows Nest, weighing an average of 370kg topped at $1308.
Several pens of Angus steers sold over 500c/kg. Burke family, Gowrie Junction, sold Angus steers for 518c/kg to return $1201.
Trevor Hutton, Felton, sold Angus steers for 500c/kg to return $1129.
Steven Lyons, Goombungee, sold Angus steers for 532c/kg to return $1109, and Troy family, Wyreema, sold Angus steers for 498c/kg to return $1287.
Light weight Santa Gertrudis heifers a/c DS and NL Richardson, Karara, returned $722.
