Young steers in demand at Woodford

There were 209 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
Younger steers sold to a very strong market, feeders and cows remained firm, while vealer heifers were slightly easier to the previous week.
Barrie and Margaret Dunning, Harlin, sold pens of Santa backgrounder steers for $1450 and heifers for $930. Brendan and Brittany Wheildon, Toogoolawah, sold Charolais steer calves for $990, $860, $825 and $800.
Summer Brothers, Maleny, sold a dairy bull for $2080 and cows for $1290. Bev Sippel, Woodford, sold Brahman cows for $1360.
Jinx Cold Stores, Mt Mee, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1800. Lorraine Sinclair, Witta, sold Senepol cross weaner steers for $900. Melissa Thornton, Harlin, sold six to seven-month-old Euro steers for $900 and $890.
David Hill, Mt Mee, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1510 and $1000. David Cox, Moore, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $925.
