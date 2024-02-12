Restockers less active online

Listings continued their strong start to the year on AuctionsPlus with a 14 per cent lift in head offered to 19,457 last week.
After consistently seeing price rises across the board in recent weeks, buyers were much more discerning on which articles they wanted.
Quality of stock was a key factor for price and clearance, with young steers and heifers both up in terms of offering and price. Restockers were less active in the market. Clearance rates for breeding stock was low across many categories.
Processors were active again but less than the previous week, with 11pc of the sold offering.
Steers were mostly flat last week, with price gains only in the 200-280kg category. The larger offering of 2005 head averaged $1087/head - up $58 for a 85pc clearance. Prices ranged from 264 - 559c and averaged 462c/kg lwt.
From Allora, a line of 33 Angus cross steers aged 9 to 11 months and weighing 262kg returned $1260/head, or 481c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Crows Nest.
Steers 330-400kg registered a similar offering of 2285 head and averaged $1361/head - up $3 for a 69pc clearance. Prices ranged from 251 - 423c and averaged 375c/kg lwt.
From Bonegilla, VIC, a line of 49 Wagyu/Angus steers aged 10 to 11 months and weighing 366kg returned $1550/head, or 423c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Camperdown, VIC.
Heifers under 200kg, and over 400kg were the better performers last week, while the ranges in between did not clear well.
Heifers 200-280kg tripled to 1978 head but were unchanged in terms of price at $850/head. Clearance was 50pc. Prices ranged from 229 - 418c and averaged 335c/kg lwt.
From Rolleston, a line of 64 Santa Gertrudis heifers aged 6 to 12 months and weighing 240kg returned $900/head, or 375c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Warren, NSW.
Heifers 0-200kg saw a five-fold increase to 486 head and averaged $729/head - up $55 for a 82pc clearance. Prices ranged from 292 - 468c and averaged 402c/kg lwt.
From Tabulam, NSW, a line of 10 Angus cross heifers aged 14 months old and weighing 163kg returned $480/head, or 294c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Tenterfield, NSW.
The pullback in breeding stock prices continued for station-mated articles, while pregnancy tested in-calf stock mostly saw an uplift in prices but clearance rates were not encouraging.
SM cows registered a larger offering of 309 head and averaged 1908/head - down $530 for a 25pc clearance. SM heifers registered a smaller offering of 275 head and averaged $1364/head - down $529 for a 23pc clearance.
PTIC heifers registered a larger offering of 1940 head and averaged $1910/head - up $158 for a 32pc clearance.
SM cows and calves registered a larger offering of 1267 head and averaged 2197/head - down $55 for a 54pc clearance.
From Goulburn, NSW, a line of 43 station-mated Angus cows aged 3.4 to 3.6 years with calves and weighing 502kg returned $3040/head, or 606c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Blayney, NSW.
Sheep and lamb listings jumped to 91,837 head, rising 62pc. The larger offering was well received by buyers and a clearance rate of 67pc was achieved.
Prices picked back up, with the crossbred lamb indicator rising 6pc to $111/head and the ARLI indicator rising 9c to average 574c/kg lwt.
Price rises were evident across the board with lamb categories all in the green. Only two categories from the joined ewe and NSM ewe categories fell in price.
Listings picked up from all states, with Queensland being a standout with just over 10,000 head listed, increasing more than 200pc and NSW increasing by 55pc to just over 52,000 head.
Listings increased across all stock categories last week, with lambs lifting 62pc to 48,971 head and NSM ewes increasing 61pc to 28,219 head. NSW buyers picked up 22,000 head more than the previous week, securing 42,041 head.
Processors picked up just over 1400 head, securing four lots of crossbred lambs and Merino ewe lambs.
Crossbred lamb listings almost doubled to total 22,048 head, with prices increasing to average $111/head - up $6 from for an 87pc clearance.
From Bigga, NSW, a line of 365 Poll Dorset/Border Leicester/Merino mixed-sex May/Jun '23 lambs weighing 44kg lwt returned $141/head, or 323c/kg.
Merino wether lambs registered a larger offering with 14,671 head, with prices increasing to average $78/head - up $13 for a 73pc clearance.
From Brewarrina, NSW, a line of 580 Jun/Jul '23 drop Merino wethers weighing 47kg lwt returned $123/head.
Merino ewe hoggets were keenly sought, with the 6140 head offered achieving a clearance of 83pc and prices rising by $3 to average $124/head.
From Wellington, NSW, a line of 450 Merino ewe hoggets aged 16 to 17 months and weighing 49kg returned $125/head, or 256c/kg lwt.
