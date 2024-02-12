Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

AI technology developed to identify and manage lantana

Updated February 13 2024 - 12:12pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CQU academic and AI specialist Wie kiang Hi. Picture: Supplied
CQU academic and AI specialist Wie kiang Hi. Picture: Supplied

Farmers may soon have a new weapon in their artillery to help fight against lantana by identifying the species early.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.