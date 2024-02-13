CQ commercial buyers replace broken down bulls at February All Breeds

Colin and Margaret Kirby from Kotri Pastoral, near Springsure, purchased four replacement bulls at the February All Breeds Bull and Female sale on Monday.
After selling 10 bulls, aged between three and 10, that had broken down at the Emerald fat and store sale recently, the Kirbys were in need of some young bulls that could be put to work straight away.
They generally run 50 or 60 bulls over their herd of around 1500 breeders across two properties outside of Springsure in the Central Highlands with their son Clive and daughter-in-law Cindy.
They manage the majority of the breeders on their 6188ha property, Wongabell, located 13 kilometres west of Springsure, consisting of Coolabah, Ironbark and open downs country.
Additionally, their 9308ha property, Kotri, located 63 kilometres northwest of Springsure, is utilised for fattening cattle and retaining heifers until their second calf. It is mainly brigalow country.
They're chasing a Brahman Blond d'Aquitaine cross and turn off around 600 steers for the Jap market through JBS in Rockhampton each year.
"We take the bulls out in June so I had to get them in quickly and find the quickest way to replace them. Our joining period is from the first of December until weaning in June," Mr Kirby said.
They purchased four Brahman bulls to a gross total of $18,000, averaging $4500 per head, which they said were good prices for what they got.
It wasn't their first time purchasing bulls from the sale, but it had been a few years since they had done so.
Mr Kirby said he was looking for young bulls with good conformation that could acclimatise quickly.
"I didn't want them overfed, some of the other three year olds looked too fat. If you put them out like that they won't work right away," he said.
"We don't always buy stud bulls, I just buy what I like, mainly based on good conformation but also Breedplan figures."
They said they always purchased bulls rather than trying to breed them.
"The stud fellas can breed better bulls than I can. Been there and done that, and I'm not doing it anymore."
Mr Kirby said they were looking for good yield in the progeny and said the cross was great for getting good muscle coverage without too much fat. They also use hormonal growth promotants under the ear from calves.
"We've had up to 70pc yield, it sounds ridiculous but we have. I think last year they averaged a bit over 390kg dressed."
They were currently getting ready to sell a bit earlier than usual as last year some were too heavy.
"About 10 out of 500 were four toothers and I think the heaviest was about 580kg dressed, a bit over two years old," Mr Kirby said.
They'd had a good season so far, with around 330mm of rainfall recorded since before Christmas and so were hopeful about the rest of the season.
On Monday, agents from Elders said some of the other commercial buyers they had spoken to were looking to replace bulls due to three day sickness.
