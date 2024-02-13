Queensland Country Life
Firefighters and landholders should make the call on backburning

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
February 13 2024 - 2:00pm
Brooweena District Rural Fire Brigade secretary Lesley Brand. File pic
An experienced member of the Queensland rural fire brigade wants people on the ground and not someone "in an office" to make the call on whether they backburn during a raging fire.

