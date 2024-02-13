Queensland Country Life
Beales bulk buy for budding stud herd in Mackay region post cancer battle

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated February 13 2024 - 3:01pm, first published 1:21pm
Megan and William Beale, Mamillae Brahmans, Victoria Plains, with some of the 15 heifers they purchased at the February All Breeds Bull & Female sale. Picture by Ellouise Bailey
Megan and William Beale, Mamillae Brahmans, Victoria Plains, have made some strong female purchases in the past year to significantly increase their breeder numbers.

