PTIC heifers hit $1780 at Beaudesert

February 12 2024 - 3:00pm
Jason Daley and son Harry Daley, Haigslea, sold Brangus steers two years for $1700. Picture supplied
Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a quality yarding of feeder and restocker steers at Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.

