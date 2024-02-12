PTIC heifers hit $1780 at Beaudesert

Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a quality yarding of feeder and restocker steers at Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.
They said all descriptions sold to a firm market, with lines of quality replacement females selling to a dearer market.
Jason Daley, Haigslea, sold Angus steers two years for $1700. Droughtmaster cross steers two years account Robert and Debbie Taylor, Kerry, sold for $1590. Shaun Fischer, Eagleby, sold Santa steers two years for $1500. Charbray steers account Steve Moriarty, Canungra, sold for $1500.
JS Plumbing Works, Alberton, sold Droughtmaster steers 20 months for $1530. Brahman cross steers 20 months account Nev and Tony Ferrar, Kalbar, sold for $1510. Singh Enterprises, Tabooba, sold Droughtmaster cross steers 14 months for $1390.
Marten Platell, Beaudesert, sold Droughtmaster cross steers 12 months for $1350. Jilabri Family Trust, Milbong, sold Limousin cross steers 14 months for $1360. Carl Mills, Gilston, sold Charolais cross steers 14 months for $1230. Droughtmaster weaners account Marten Platell sold for $1050.
Ben Spann, Norwell, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $930. Limousin cross weaner steers account Liam Gill, Birnam, sold for $940. Doug and Barbara Brock, Mt Alford, sold Charolais cross PTIC heifers for $1780.
Droughtmaster heifers 18 months account Richard and Anne Worley, Coulson, sold for $1630. Shaun Fischer sold Santa heifers 18 months for $1060. Droughtmaster heifers 12 months account Singh Enterprises sold for $1060.
Coopers Rd Properties, Willowbank, sold Charbray heifers 15 months for $960. Limousin cross heifers 12 months account Debra Geldard, Sarabah, sold for $790.
Santa cows and calves account Ian Sellars, Rosevale, sold for $1720. Brahman cross cows and calves account Singh Enterprises sold for $1710. Murray Grey cross cows and calves account Al and Karen Woodeson, Josephville, sold for $1510.
Debra Geldard sold Euro cross cows for $1370. Charbray cows PTIC account Carl Mills sold for $1260.
The next Beaudesert sale will be The All Red Show and Sale this Saturday, with a presentation at 9.30am and the sale to follow at 10am.
