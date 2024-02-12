High stakes at Nutrien Classic

The Nutrien Classic Campdraft attracted competitors from across the nation vying for the high stakes on offer.
Kingaroy horseman Mark Buttsworth added another accolade to his large collection, winning the Nutrien Classic Campdraft riding Hard Currency on behalf of Dave Kennedy, Copabella Quarter Horses, Austral Eden securing the $50,000 prize money.
Mr Buttsworth and Hard Currency ran 91 points in the final to clinch the title by a nine-point margin from Ben Hall and Kneipps Style.
Mr Kennedy had purchased Hard Currency from the 2023 Classic Sale for $16,500 as he had owned the horse's sire, Hard Hat Henry, who had passed away prematurely in 2016 and he couldn't resist the opportunity to purchase one of his progeny with the view of bringing it back to compete in the 2024 Incentive Events.
Hard Currency was offered through sale at lot 5, and sold for $40,000 to the McClymonts from Hughenden, which was equal top priced gelding for the first day of selling.
Will Durkin won the Martins Stock Haulage Open Campdraft riding Hazelwood Conspiracy (Hazelwood Conman/ Spin N Acres) on behalf of long time Classic Sale supporters Evan and Kim Acton, Julia Creek, and was forced into a runoff with Troy Palmer and EBS Bluetoonz. Setting the pace in the decider, Mr Palmer and EBS Bluetoonz scored 90 points, however Mr Durkin stepped up a gear and scored 91 points to clinch the draft.
There was some stiff competition in the 4CYTE Charlie Maher Campdraft, which was taken out by Mt Garnett competitor Fergus Friend riding Yarrawa Classic (Kneipps Conray / Yarrawa Cadillac). Mr Friend combined a 92-point run on top of his first round score of 90 to hold a two-point lead. He also shared equal fourth place riding Ervines Venus where he ran scores of 88 and 91 in a fine display of campdrafting.
The Coverdrive AELEC Bar Classic Gelding Incentive was taken out by Mitchell Hoy riding Saltwater Groova on behalf of Mick and Lenore Cole after a runoff with Will Durkin riding Stewarts Flight Control on behalf of Lloyd and Wendy Hick. Mr Hoy scored an 88 point in the decider, while Mr Durkin had a yard score only.
Named in memory of the Landmark stalwart, the Jimmy Matthews Ladies Dash for Cash was a tightly contested campdraft with Walcha lady Laura McNaughton riding Always Again the winner with 89 points, holding a narrow one-point lead ahead of two Queensland competitors, Louise Comiskey, LD and Hayley Condon, Diego.
The Stallion Shoot Out is a popular event on the program and is for stallions with progeny in the sale and the stallion must also be nominated in the Open Campdraft. The event is run over three campdraft legs and a final cut out competition that is held on Friday night.
Steven Hart riding The Metallist scored 203 points over the four legs to hold a single point lead over Darren Towns riding Contractor.
North Queensland competitor Ben Hall secured his third consecutive victory being crowned the NCCA Champion Rider.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.