Charolais cross feeder steers sell to $1790 at Toogoolawah

A quality run of Santa, breeder quality heifers account G and D Tilley, Beaudesert, sold to a top of $1610 and $1590/hd. Mark Tilley also sold a quality line of Santa heifers, 24 months old with pens topping at $1560/hd. K and K King, Dayboro, sold Droughtmaster heifers 18 months old for $1300/hd. Geoffrey and Leanne Hartwig, Eidsvold, sold a quality run of heifers, 14-16 months old with the Angus portion topping at $1260, the Charolais portion topping at $1290 and the Droughtmasters topping at $1220/hd. The Gittins family, Goomeri, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers 18 months old for $1200/hd. K and K King, Dayboro, sold Charolais cross heifers 14-16 months old for $1110/hd. Apel and Co, Gin Gin, sold a quality run of Charbray cross heifers 11-13 months old with pens topping at $1130, $1020 and $1000/hd.