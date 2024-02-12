Charolais cross feeder steers sell to $1790 at Toogoolawah

Agents Shepherdson and Boyd reported a larger yarding of 1922 head for their store sale at Toogoolawah on Friday.
They reported feeder steers and heifers sold to a stronger market with plenty of competition for cattle with weight in them.
All descriptions of backgrounders held firm on the previous sale's very strong rates as supply is increasing.
L M Paroz, Mutdapilly, sold a line of 59 Charolais feeder steers 24 months old for $1790/head. Pete and Christine Hardgraves, Toogoolawah, sold Charolais cross feeder steers 20 months old for $1770/hd. Toberpatrick, Gatton, sold Charolais cross steers 18 months old for $1730/hd. B Z Holdings, Kohlo, sold Santa steers 20 months old for $1700/hd. B and L Dunn, Beaudesert, sold Simmental cross feeder steers 18-20 months old for $1690/hd.
Maree Duncombe, Conondale, sold a quality line of F1 Charbray steers 16 months old topping at $1680/hd. GR Brown and TM Harrison sold Charolais cross feeder steers 16-18 months old for $1650/hd. C and J Hewitt, Delaneys Creek, sold Charbray cross feeder steers 16 months old for $1630/hd. Stark Contracting, Anduramba, sold Droughtmaster cross feeder steers 16 months old for $1600/hd. G and L Bischoff sold a quality pen of Droughtmaster steers 12-14 months old for $1550/hd. Impresa Civil Sold Droughtmaster steers 14 months old for $1500/hd.
Homeward Properties, Cracow, sold a quality run of 112 Santa steers 12-14 months old selling to $1450 and $1350. Gallanani Grazing, Esk, sold a quality pen of Charolais cross steers 14 months old for $1420/hd. Lyne Bros, Gatton, sold Angus cross steers 14 months old for $1410/hd. Warwick and Flesser, Mt Alford, sold Santa cross steers 12-14 months old for $1400/hd. Kay Ward, Gregors Creek, sold Droughtmaster steers 12-14 months old for $1380/hd. Alice Creek, Running Creek, sold Charolais cross steers 12 months old for $1280/hd.
A quality run of Santa, breeder quality heifers account G and D Tilley, Beaudesert, sold to a top of $1610 and $1590/hd. Mark Tilley also sold a quality line of Santa heifers, 24 months old with pens topping at $1560/hd. K and K King, Dayboro, sold Droughtmaster heifers 18 months old for $1300/hd. Geoffrey and Leanne Hartwig, Eidsvold, sold a quality run of heifers, 14-16 months old with the Angus portion topping at $1260, the Charolais portion topping at $1290 and the Droughtmasters topping at $1220/hd. The Gittins family, Goomeri, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers 18 months old for $1200/hd. K and K King, Dayboro, sold Charolais cross heifers 14-16 months old for $1110/hd. Apel and Co, Gin Gin, sold a quality run of Charbray cross heifers 11-13 months old with pens topping at $1130, $1020 and $1000/hd.
Alice Creek, Running Creek sold Charolais cross heifers 16 months old for $1200/hd. D and R Manson, Kin Kin, sold Brangus cross heifers 15 months old for $1180/hd. C and J Hewitt, Delaneys Creek, sold Charbray heifers 14 months old for $1030/hd. K and R Kohler, Moore, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers 12-14 months old for $1030/hd. Tri Rural, Binjour, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers 10 months old for $930/hd. N and Z Heit, Blackbutt sold Charolais cross weaner heifers eight months old for $990/hd. G and C Beanland, Kingaroy, sold Charolais cross heifers eight months old for $890/hd. Gaylene Belz, Mt Beppo, sold Santa cross heifers 12-14 months old for $950/hd.
Darcy Pratten, Kilcoy sold 11-year-old Brangus cows and calves for $1750/hd. Pearl Cattle Co, Proston, sold middle aged Brangus cows and calves for $1690/hd. Impresa Civil, Esk, sold Droughtmaster cross cows and calves $1690/hd. Barnes Grazing, Anduramba, sold aged Santa cows with calves at foot for $1540/hd.
The next Toogoolawah store sale will be on Friday, February 23 starting at 9am.
