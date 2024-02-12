Queensland Country Life
Rescue helicopter sent to help two people trampled by cattle in CQ

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated February 12 2024 - 12:20pm, first published 11:31am
RACQ CapRescue Rescue 300 helicopter en route to a rural property, 120 kilometres south of Rockhampton where a couple have been trampled by cattle. Picture supplied by RACQ CapRescue.
A rescue helicopter has been tasked to a rural property in central Queensland, after a couple aged in their 60s were trampled by cattle.

