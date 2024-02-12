Rescue helicopter sent to help two people trampled by cattle in CQ

A rescue helicopter has been tasked to a rural property in central Queensland, after a couple aged in their 60s were trampled by cattle.
Queensland Ambulance Service received a call just before 9am on Monday morning, that a male and female had been trampled by cattle off Barfield Road, near Banana, 120 km south of Rockhampton.
The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to the property, shortly after 9.00am.
Upon arrival, the patients were being treated by the paramedics.
A spokesperson for QPS said both patients were working cattle on a rural property when the incident occurred.
"Paramedics were treating a male, aged in his 60s, for chest and facial injuries and a woman, also aged in their 60s, for facial injuries," the spokesperson said.
"Both patients are currently in a stable condition."
Over the weekend, RACQ CapRescue attended to a farming incident in the vicinity of Dalma.
An RACQ CapRescue spokesperson said a woman in her 60s had her arm seriously injured whilst branding cattle.
"She has suffered suspected lacerations and possible fractures to her arm," they said.
"Queensland Ambulance Service personnel were on site and assisting the patient upon arrival of Rescue300."
The onboard medical crew stabilised the patient, and she was flown to Rockhampton Hospital for further scans and treatment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.