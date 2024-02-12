See who is at day one of the February All Breeds I Photos

Day one of the February All Breeds Bull & Female sale kicked off in the beef capital today at 8am sharp.
Breeders and buyers from across the state and beyond gathered at CQLX Gracemere to witness the showcase of cattle from a range of breeds.
Through the ring today will see 362 lots of Brahman bulls and females, Charbray bulls, Santa Gertrudis bulls and Droughtmaster bulls and females.
The first day got underway to a strong start with lot 74, Rockley Cardona offered by Rockley Brahmans Moura, sold to Somerton Grazing Co of St Lawrence for $40,000.
Day two will kick off tomorrow with 347 lots to go through the ring, featuring Droughtmaster, Charolais, Gelbvieh, Limousin, Angus, Shorthorn, Murray Grey, Romagnola, Fleckvieh, Simmental, Simbrah, Brackle, Simangus, Black Balancer, and Brangus bulls.
Check in later today for the wrap up report from day one.
