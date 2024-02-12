Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

See who is at day one of the February All Breeds I Photos

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
February 12 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Ellouise Bailey

Day one of the February All Breeds Bull & Female sale kicked off in the beef capital today at 8am sharp.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.