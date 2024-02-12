Strong rates at Laidley

There were 737 head sold at Stariha Auctions' Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.
Agents reported good quality yarding of cattle, which saw strong rates throughout the sale. All regular buyers, plus restockers, were in operation.
Lockyer Cut Flowers, Woodbine, sold lines of quality Black Simmental cattle, 10-14 months, for excellent results, with steers selling for $1500, $1310 and $1240 and heifers for $1240, $1020 and $930.
Rex Freudenberg, Haigslea, sold lines of feeder steers, 20-22 months, for $1660, $1605 and $1580. The Reinke family, Mt Sylvia, sold 12-14-month-old Santa steers for $1390 and heifers for $1240 and $1100. Donna and John Jackwitz, Buaraba, sold Simmental steers for $1770, $1590 and $1560.
Lachlan Evans, Ma Ma Creek, sold 2 tooth Droughtmaster steers for $1760. Rodney and Louise Litfin, Thornton, sold lines of Droughtmaster cross steer calves, five to six months, for an impressive $950 and $910 and milk tooth Speckle Park heifers for $1380.
Ron and Carol Jackson, Fordsdale, sold Droughtmaster feeder steers for $1580, $1460 and $1420. Joshua Kliese, Ingoldsby, sold a pen of milk tooth Santa steers for $1660. Peter and Elaine Horrocks, Mt Whitestone, sold a line of Droughtmaster heifers with young calves at foot for $1800.
Eclipse Constructions, Marburg, sold Charbray cows for $1490. Val Evans, Ma Ma Creek, sold milk tooth Droughtmaster steers for $1600 and $1480. Leanne O'Sullivan, Laidley Creek West, sold a pen of milk tooth heifers for $1400. Greg Armstrong, Ebeneazer, sold Senepol cows for $1300 and heifers for $1380.
Dan Speedy, West Haldon, sold Charolais backgrounder steers for $1390. Loamside Nominee's, Rosewood, sold a line of Droughtmaster feeder steers for $1440. George Weldon, Iredale, sold milk tooth Santa steers for $1480 and lines of heifers for $1040 and $900.
Quail Family Trust, Wamuran, sold milk tooth Charbray steers for $1470. Pat Speedy, Clumber, sold Brangus feeder steers for $1570. Greg Beard, Fernvale, sold Limousin weaner steers for $1070 and $900. Bruce Greer, Flagstone Creek, sold Brangus yearling steers for $1190.
Darren Tillack, Woodlands, sold a line of young Charbray weaner steers for $1060. Des and Carol Knopke, Lowood, sold Limousin cross steers for $1390. Curtin Family Trust, Mt Whitestone, sold Charbray calves, six to seven months, with steers making $990 and $870 and heifers $730.
Shaun O'Rourke, West Haldon, sold lines of Droughtmaster heifers for $1150 and $960. Luke Collman, Plainland, sold Santa cows and calves for $1880.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.