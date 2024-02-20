Queensland Country Life
Rural tradies multi-skill as a lack of workers impacts small businesses

By Alison Paterson
February 20 2024 - 8:00pm
At Biggenden Engineering Works, 1st year Boilermaker apprentice Dylan Cross works on a job for a local customer. Picture: Supplied
Small business owners across the state have reported a lack of people willing to live outside cities was a significant challenge to their ability to grow and service their clients as fewer apprentices appeared interested in working in regional, rural or remote communities.

Journalist

