NFF Fighting Fund could be used to save GAB

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated February 12 2024 - 9:43am, first published 9:22am
AgForce CEO Michael Guerin. File Picture
AgForce has applied to the National Farmers Fighting Fund for money to underwrite a Federal court action to stop liquified carbon dioxide being injected into the Great Artesian Basin.

