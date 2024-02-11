Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Unique leaf protein product being developed in CQ

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
February 12 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leaf Protein Company's co founder Connor Balfany in the Biloela plant. Picture: Supplied
Leaf Protein Company's co founder Connor Balfany in the Biloela plant. Picture: Supplied

A unique product is being developed in Biloela using locally grown lucerne that could see fewer synthetic ingredients in processed food.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.