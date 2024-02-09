Meet the 2024 Rural Women's awards finalists

Four Queensland women making positive contributions to rural and regional communities are in the running for the 2024 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award.
This year's winner will receive a $15,000 Westpac grant and represent Queensland at the National Announcement in September where they have the chance to win an additional $20,000 Westpac grant.
Finalists who are not named the state winner will receive a $2,000 grant from State sponsor the Queensland Country Women's Association.
Meet the finalists.
Kate Lamason is the owner of Little Tuna, the first canned tuna company to operate in Australia since canning went offshore in the early 2000s.
Little Tuna is focused on sustainability and working with local family business, all ingredients are sourced locally from Australian suppliers.
Kate is a passionate advocate of the Australian Seafood Industry and is committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse industry by employing an all-female team.
Natasha Kocks is the current CEO of Aussie Helpers, a charity established by her parents that works to provide immediate help to farmers, their families, and rural communities during tough times.
Aussie Helpers provide assistance via farm visits, financial support, mental health support, support for families, and disaster relief.
Natasha is purpose driven and passionate about continuing the legacy of Aussie Helpers and growing the charity's services and reputation to be able to help more farming families and communities in any way they need help.
Kylie Hollonds is the founder of Gloriously Free Oats, a business dedicated to supplying a range of delicious and wholesome gluten free products across the breakfast, snack, and health food categories.
Gloriously Free Oats sources high quality gluten free oats from Australian farmers.
Kylie hopes to encourage more farmers to supply gluten free oats to her business, providing them with an opportunity to diversify.
Louise Nicholas runs Grow Your Own, an engagement and networking initiative that works to connect high-school students with local agricultural business for work experience.
Grow Your Own focuses on building strong school-to-industry links and showcasing the opportunities and many possibilities for education, training, and employment within the agricultural sector.
The initiative supports school students to build practical knowledge and skills, and helps to fill workforce gaps in the local agricultural workforce.
The winner will be announced on Wednesday 13 March 2024.
Another two Queenslanders, Emily McNair from Quilpie and Belinda Pooley from Eumundi, have been named as two of seven national recipients of the AgriFutures Rural Women's Acceleration Grant.
For more information, visit agrifutures.com.au/opportunities/rural-womens-award/
Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries and Minister for Rural Communities Mark Furner, said this year's finalists join more than 300-strong alumni dedicated to advancing the work of women in regional and rural Australia.
"The AgriFutures Rural Women's Award has a rich heritage of promoting the wonderful contribution Australian women make to rural industries, businesses and communities, and inspiring them to further develop their skills," Mr Furner said.
"Queensland's 2024 Rural Women's Award Winner will follow in the footsteps of 2023 winner business entrepreneur Emma-Louise Gibbons.
"Being nominated as a finalist represents due recognition for initiative and dedication, and I congratulate all of the 2024 finalists and wish them well for the future.
"Emily and Belinda have each been awarded a $7,000 learning and development bursary for their innovative work in the beef cattle industry and bee industry respectively.
"The grant is a sister program to the AgriFutures Rural Women's Award and aims to foster the professional growth of women in rural and emerging industries, businesses and communities."
AgriFutures Australia managing director John Harvey, said they were excited to provide these women with a platform to build on their leadership skills to drive change in rural and regional Australia.
"It was fantastic to see the 2024 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award state finalists already making such a positive influence in their industries and communities with their initiatives," Mr Harvey said.
