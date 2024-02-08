Queensland Country Life
Young sheep stud owner shares his plans

By Kelly Mason
February 9 2024 - 9:00am
Pat York and his mum Mimi York at the Warwick Saleyards. Picture: Kelly Mason
He may only be 11, but Pat York is already running his own sheep stud on his family's property in Bowenville near Dalby.

