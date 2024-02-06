Queenslanders rock up for Reckless Renewables rally

Central Queensland cattleman Glen Kelly is so concerned about how renewables will impact future generations and farming that he flew 1549km to Canberra to attend today's Reckless Renewables Rally.
Mr Kelly, who has a cattle property at Kalapa near the proposed Moah Creek wind farm, said he was one of hundreds nationally and one of about 50 from Queensland, who attended the rally on the lawns of Parliament House.
"It's great to see all these people here...that have come from near and far - Victoria, South Australia, NSW and there's a wonderful group from Queensland from as far north as Cairns," he said.
"There's a lot of emotion here today, you can certainly see it in the way people are and how they speak, but the speakers...have been absolutely tremendous, they have really been spot on from where they're coming from."
Mr Kelly said the atmosphere at the rally was also quite surreal and he had got a lot of information on renewables from the event.
"The thing that I noticed with it all is the fact that we're all on the same page (as far as renewables are concerned). Like I said, the emotions are one thing, but the federal and state governments that we have, especially the state government in Queensland, are dictating to the farmer about what he can and can't do and, if he doesn't like it, he has to roll over or take it," he said.
Mr Kelly said he had an opportunity to speak at the rally and went hard on how renewables were going to impact the next generation.
He said they were the ones who were going to have to foot the bill for all this renewable energy charge.
"When we're long gone, it's the little ones (now), the young ones who are going to have to fix this mess up," he said.
On Tuesday afternoon, Mr Kelly and others also planned to attend question time in the lower and upper house of federal Parliament.
Among the other speakers were politicians including Queensland Nationals Senator Matt Canavan, One Nation leader Pauline Hanson and Member for Kennedy Bob Katter; farmers, business people and community advocates.
As well as calling for a moratorium on the rollout of renewables, the rally moved to have the ban lifted against using nuclear energy for power generation.
Last week, Mr Kelly was one of several witnesses sharing their views at the Rockhampton public hearing on the Energy (Renewable Transformation and Jobs) Bill and the rollout of renewables by the Transport and Resources Committee.
Another witness at the hearing, Banana Shire mayor Cr Neville Ferrier told the committee his council was not against renewables, but that the rollout - particularly of wind farms - was "a bit of a dog's breakfast at the moment".
