Queenslanders rock up for Reckless Renewables rally

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated February 6 2024 - 5:08pm, first published 5:00pm
Kalapa cattleman Glen Kelly at the Reckless Renewables Rally in Canberra. Picture: Supplied
Central Queensland cattleman Glen Kelly is so concerned about how renewables will impact future generations and farming that he flew 1549km to Canberra to attend today's Reckless Renewables Rally.

