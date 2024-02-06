Calls for new exhibitors into Callide Dawson Beef Carcase competition

The hotly contested Callide Dawson Beef Carcase competition returns for it's 36th year, with new exhibitors being urged to enter into this year's event, which has $35,000 in prize money on offer.
The competition provides an opportunity for commercial cattlemen and women benchmark their beef against the best in the region.
Last year's competition saw 674 carcase entries, including 395 grain fed and 279 grass fed.
Overall, producers raised $23,670.77 for local show societies and $15,000.00 for the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue in 2023.
There are three changes to this year's competition, including in the grain fed trade steers and heifers (HGP) classes (7-10), with cattle entries now fed for 100 days, from the previous 70 days.
Secondly, entry weight is now 280-360 kilograms approximately, and carcase weight of between 200-320 kg.
Competition committee member Michael Bradshaw, Fairhaven, Banana, said the committee has been working hard to finalise details for this year's competition.
"This allows more time for cattle to be finished as a mob with many different vendors throughout Central Queensland," Mr Bradshaw explained.
Cattle entries will be sent to slaughter at Teys Australia Biloela in the week beginning June 10, 2024.
The All Rounder Grain Fed prize, the Heather Stewart Memorial trophy, is once again presented in 2024.
"This gives the Trade Classes more of a chance to be competitive with this Award against the 100 day steers classes five and six," Mr Bradshaw said.
"On the Grain Fed price grid, 100 day trade cattle are worth more and are an in more demand product for Teys Australia to sell afterwards."
Mr Bradshaw said the committee has also decided not to run the annual field day this year, due to Beef 2024 in Rockhampton.
"Beef Australia 2024 is going to affect the competition with some of the regular exhibitors taking their best cattle into the Beef Australia competition," he said.
"This will leave a window of opportunity for new exhibitors who have been considering entering the Callide Dawson Beef Carcase competition to jump in and have a go at winning any of our awards.
"All entries to be delivered to Warnoah Feedlot Theodore 4.00pm Wednesday February, 25, with cattle inducted by the products generously donated by feedlot sponsors."
Warnoah Feedlot process the cattle and they are then sent onto Teys Australia Biloela for processing and judging.
"The feedlot competition is about showcasing cattle from beef producers bred within the central Queensland area," Mr Bradshaw said.
The competition culminates with a presentation dinner at the Biloela Anzac Memorial Club on July 5.
