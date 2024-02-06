Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Calls for new exhibitors into Callide Dawson Beef Carcase competition

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated February 6 2024 - 4:13pm, first published 4:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
First time competition exhibitors, Ian Stark and Jeanne Seifert of Seifert Belmont Reds, with their champion trophy and ribbons they received back in 2023. Picture by Sheree Kershaw
First time competition exhibitors, Ian Stark and Jeanne Seifert of Seifert Belmont Reds, with their champion trophy and ribbons they received back in 2023. Picture by Sheree Kershaw

The hotly contested Callide Dawson Beef Carcase competition returns for it's 36th year, with new exhibitors being urged to enter into this year's event, which has $35,000 in prize money on offer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald. I report on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.