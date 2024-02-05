Queensland Country Life
Big Country reaches $55k for red bulls

By Brett Tindal
Updated February 5 2024 - 10:07pm, first published 10:00pm
Lachlan and Penny Tomson, Kallanda, paid $55,000 for the top Lancefield M bull, pictured with Lancefield M stud principal Matt McCamley.
Red Brahman bulls topped the first day of the Big Country Brahman Sale in Charters Towers on Monday.

